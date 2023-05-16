FLORENCE — A Central businessman who pleaded guilty to sexual abuse involving multiple teenagers has been released from the Lauderdale County Detention Center.
Kelly Dale Crotts, 48, pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree sexual abuse, and three counts of indecent exposure before Lauderdale County Circuit Judge Gil Self on April 12.
The former business owner and church leader was accused of exposing himself to underage males and coercing the young men to perform sexual acts in his presence.
"It's alleged he had sexual contact with a child less than 16, but older than 12, on more than one occasion," Lauderdale County District Attorney Chris Connolly said.
The charges are Class A misdemeanors, which carry a potential punishment of up to a year in jail.
As part of his plea agreement, Crotts was required to serve one month in the detention center.
The remaining 11 months of his sentence are suspended for two years.
Part of the plea agreement required Crotts to register as a sex offender.
"He will have to fully comply with (the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act) which requires him to live in a location in compliance with SORNA and approved by the sheriff’s department," Connolly said. "The community in which he lives will also be notified that he is a sex offender living in their community. Also, any employment he has must be approved by the sheriff’s office and must be in compliance with SORNA requirements."
For his first year on probation, Connolly said Crotts must report to the sheriff's office monthly, then on a quarterly basis for the remainder of his life.
"There are also a multitude of other requirements he has to follow regarding no contact with his victims and various places he cannot go," Connolly said. "Any violation of the requirement of SORNA is a felony offense."
At the time of the plea, Connolly said the victims and their families agreed to the plea agreement and the sentence in part to keep the victims from having to testify in open court during a trial.
They also understood Crotts would have to register as a sex offender.
"My office would never have settled the case in that manner without the full blessing of the victims and their families," Connolly said.
Crotts was originally indicted by a Lauderdale County grand jury in July on two counts of child abuse with sexual motivation, two counts of second-degree sexual abuse, and three counts of indecent exposure, court records indicate.
