SHEFFIELD — Talk about a domino effect in the city's church community.
When Dowand Malone, pastor of Greater Fellowship Baptist Church, started outgrowing his facility, he did what he always does: he prayed.
He knew a larger building was needed for his growing church that started out with 30 people, now with 300 on roll.
"I started hearing about a year ago about a possible merger between First Baptist Church and York Terrace Baptist in Sheffield," he said. "I sort of kept my finger on the pulse of that situation but I couldn't have known back then what God was going to do."
The York Terrace church was actually planted by First Baptist back in 1947. There was a rich history with both churches, but the First Baptist congregation had dwindled, while York Terrace had about 150 members.
Merger talks began between the two. York Terrace needed the space and First Baptist had the much larger facilities.
The merger happened late last year and York Terrace vacated its building, which was still in impeccable condition.
The new church, now located in the former First Baptist building, is named York Bluff Baptist Church and the congregation has been meeting there since January.
Malone said it's no coincidence how the moves all came about.
"It's God, that's all there is to it."
Malone had reached out to a church member at York Terrace Baptist and the conversation grew from there. It seemed like a real possibility that his church could move into the former York Terrace.
"They saw an opportunity to be a blessing to another church and it's just amazing how God worked it all out. We even helped each other move out of, and into the York Terrace building," Malone said.
When Malone encountered issues he thought could be a setback, he said God had already worked it out, such as the stipulation by York Terrace that whomever occupied the building would need to be part of the Southern Baptist Association.
Greater Fellowship was not.
Malone's church was a member of the Muscle Shoals District Missionary Baptist Association (for African American churches).
"Little did I know that Eddie Garner, the director of the Colbert/Lauderdale Baptist Association also had a vision for African American churches to join his association," Malone said. "So we dually aligned with the Southern Baptist Association and the Muscle Shoals District Missionary Baptist Association and it's great."
Karlos Felton, the moderator of the Muscle Shoals District Missionary Baptist Association said there are many missionary Baptist churches around the country that are dually aligned, just not in the Shoals area until now.
"The purpose of the associations is to provide support for the local churches," Felton said. "Collectively, we can do meaningful things in the local churches as well as at the state level. Pastor Malone is a great man of God and I'm elated at the work Christ is doing through him to effectuate change in the souls of others."
Chad Holder, the interim pastor of York Bluff Baptist said York Terrace and First Baptist had looked many times at merging, but the timing was never right — until now.
"We knew we needed to donate this building back for God's work and God surely blessed us with this whole situation," Holder said. "Our theme throughout the whole process was that we can have a bigger impact together. We're working together to impact the same area."
Garner said it was a beautiful thing for something he's been praying for, for so long, to not only come to fruition but to reach people in ways he couldn't have imagined.
"Greater Fellowship was bursting at the seams and desperately needed the space and I'm so thankful the folks at York Terrace had the foresight to do this. I think this is a beautiful picture of what heaven is going to look like."
Garner said the church building occupancy is just the start of the relationship between the two churches.
"Not only is everyone already working together to reach people for Christ, we want to do missions together as well."
There will be a joint service between York Bluff and Greater Fellowship tonight with a block party Saturday.
On Sunday, Malone's congregation will meet in its new building with a prayer march from its former location to its new one.
"Only God could orchestrate such dynamics, and man, we're all just blessed," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.