SHEFFIELD — Sheffield City Hall won't be reopening until June 1.
The office was scheduled to reopen Tuesday, but Mayor Ian Sanford said he still doesn't feel comfortable enough to open.
Sanford said City Hall and the Sheffield Public Library have ongoing construction, and the one-week delay should allow time for those projects to either be finished or near completion.
"Most everyone has been going week to week on reopening, so June 1 is the intent," Sanford said. "But should something happen between now and then, there could be another delay."
The city council is scheduled to meet June 1 as well. While the group has been meeting virtually, Sanford said he believes the courtroom is set up properly to abide by social distancing protocols.
