SHEFFIELD — Sheffield Mayor Ian Sanford said city hall will remain closed as COVID-19 cases continue to rise locally.
City hall was scheduled to reopen Monday.
"I see no reason to risk opening just to say we are," Sanford said. "We'll shoot for reopening July 6."
He said city departments are operating well under the circumstances with "citizen's needs continuing to be met."
He said he'll continue to monitor the situation and confer with the other Shoals cities.
