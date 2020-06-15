SHEFFIELD — Mayor Ian Sanford said he is tentatively setting the reopening of City Hall and other city facilities on June 29.
Sanford said COVID-19 statistics are being constantly monitored and with Sheffield's number of deaths up from 2 to 5 in the past two weeks, he has not thought it safe to reopen.
"Getting back to operating as prior to this virus is important but not at the risk of our employees," Sanford said. "We continue to provide most needs for our citizens. I'm shooting for June 29th but, of course,this is subject to change once again depending on the status of the virus locally and in general."
