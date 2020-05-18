SHEFFIELD — Mayor Ian Sanford said city facilities including City Hall will not open today, but May 26.
Sanford said he made the decision to reopen the day after Memorial Day after he received an email from Helen Keller Hospital President Kyle Buchanan.
The email was addressed to area civic and business leaders and in it Buchanan shared statistics of northwest Alabama coronavirus cases ballooning in the first 13 days of May from 124 cases to 441. He went on to say that the threefold increase of patients admitted to local hospitals included several in critical condition.
Sanford said city services will continue to operate this week the same as in the past seven weeks, which he said has worked surprisingly well thanks to department heads and employees.
"We also have some construction going on that won't be completed (by today) so this will give them time to wrap it up, the same as the restrooms at the library," Sanford said.
