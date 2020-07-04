SHEFFIELD — City offices will remain closed to general walk-in traffic for the foreseeable future, according to Mayor Ian Sanford.
City Hall was expected to open Monday, but because local, state and national numbers of COVID-19 cases continue to climb, city facilities will remain operating by appointment only.
Other Shoals cities are likewise operating accordingly and have not yet reopened their lobbies.
"It's the numbers that count and will determine when it's safe to go back," Sanford said. "We're still serving our residents, just taking precautions. We have a municipal court procedure in place that's working as well. When the numbers show that it's feasible to reopen, that's when we will."
Other city entities, such as the city's public library, are operating electronically and via curbside.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.