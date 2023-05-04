SHEFFIELD — The city council has approved a resolution to increase monthly electric bills by $2 for commercial and residential customers.
The increase goes into effect Oct. 1. That charge is a flat rate.
The Sheffield Utilities Department Board of Directors approved the increase for electricity, as well as an additional $2 charge for water last week.
Regarding the water increase, Mayor Steve Stanley presented a resolution outlining an option that he said would replace the revenue that would be created by the $2 charge.
The resolution, which died for lack of a motion, called for replacement of the proposed additional revenue through leachate disposal at the Sheffield Utilities Wastewater Treatment Plant.
Currently, leachate disposal is in Memphis, Tennessee, and the transference is costly for the city.
"I understand that everything has increased in cost and it's the same with supplying electricity and water," Stanley said. "It's not ideal to put an additional $2 on our residents in Sheffield. Many of them may be on a fixed income, but there's certainly a better option than the additional fee on water."
Stanley went on to explain that leachate disposal from the Cherokee Industrial Landfill could be done at an adequate rate to supply the increased revenue and alleviate extra expense for Sheffield residents.
"Local wastewater disposal operators refuse to take the leachate despite it being common practice in other places," he said. "Studies show that leachate has miniscule and inconsequential impacts on wastewater disposal plants. It just makes sense for it to be handled that way."
Council member Fred Mason said he sees the rate increase as a separate issue altogether.
"The mayor has been wanting the utilities department to take the leachate but the (utilities board) unanimously approved not taking it, so that's not a condition to be bargained with at this point," he said.
With the water increase still pending, Mason said he expects a resolution to be presented at the next city council meeting on May 15.
"It's a concern to me that residents could have a $4 a month increase, but having viable utilities is a concern, too, and it's important that the department continues to operate efficiently," Mason said. "No doubt, it's a tough issue."
Sheffield Utilities General Manager Steve Hargrove said the increases are the result of his department losing an average of $112,000 per year, for the past three years.
"We've held off on customer increases as long as possible because we, likewise, don't want to put more expense on residents," he said.
The increase is estimated to generate $118,000 for Sheffield Utilities.
As for the additional water fee, Hargrove said it will offset a $96,000 cost increase in chemicals used in water treatment.
