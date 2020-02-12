The Sheffield Head Start program is taking applications for children ages 6 weeks to 4 years for the upcoming school year.
The preschool center is at 701 E. 17th St.
Applications will be taken from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Friday at the preschool center. Parents must bring birth certificate, verification of income for 2019 (W-2 form, income tax return, check stub, Social Security statement, unemployment, etc), Medicaid insurance card (if available), WIC, food stamps, college ID, military ID, proof of kinship care, IEP/IFSP.
Services are provided at no cost to parents.
Children with special needs and/or disabilities and homeless families are given priority selection.
Call for an appointment, 256-383-3577, ext. 102, 104, 106, 113 or 114.
