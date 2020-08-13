SHEFFIELD — Officials with the Sheffield Housing Authority announced Wednesday the final phase of renovations for the city's public housing, beginning at Manning Homes.
Authority Director Shirley Whitten said the project has involved several years.
"We knew going in that it would take time to complete this big of a project because we are committed to not displacing residents while the work is going on," Whitten said.
Bids for the final phase of renovations will be open Aug. 28, she said.
The Manning Home renovations will include 126 units in 61 buildings. Roofs will be replaced with metal roofs. The units will feature arts-and-crafts styling with stone rock along the bottom and on columns. There will be patios added on the back of the units, each with a storage room.
Sheffield Housing Authority Board Chairwoman Pam Fleming said the design and other improvements should be a source of pride for residents.
She praised housing authority employees for their constant upkeep and maintenance on the units, which has parlayed into increased funding.
"Every year the Sheffield Housing Authority is classified as a high performer, and it has raised our funding level significantly," Fleming said. "These renovations certainly improve the appearance of the housing areas, but also for Sheffield itself."
The renovations are expected to begin in the fall at Manning Homes with a new office building and fencing. There will be additional safety measures including a camera surveillance system.
The project also includes Oakhill with 41 units, Archer Village with 58 units, and Long Lowe with 84 units.
The earlier phases of renovations, which included Long Lowe Courtyard and Sheffield Homes, cost about $3.8 million.
Ledford Engineering is in charge of the final phase along with Craig Construction.
Fleming said the initial work at Manning Homes will cost in the $2.5 million to $3 million range.
A portion of the funding being used is stimulus money, she said.
Also included in the renovations are the replacement of heating and air conditioning systems, and the addition of washers and dryers.
According to Whitten, the Sheffield Housing Authority maintains 97% occupancy, but has been at 100% during the pandemic.
Josh Wilbanks, of Ledford Engineering, said the project has gone smoothly and the completed units (Long Lowe), design-wise, have been popular among residents.
"We've even had calls from other housing authorities asking us if we can duplicate this design for them," he said.
Mayor Ian Sanford said he's proud of the revamped housing.
"Public housing isn't going to look like public housing anymore," he said. "These look much nicer, and we couldn't be prouder of them."
