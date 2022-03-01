SHEFFIELD — The city council has agreed to join the Greater Shoals Broadband Cooperative District, an initiative designed to develop a strategic plan to provide broadband services to every community and household in Colbert and Lauderdale counties.
Mayor Steve Stanley said with approval now from both Colbert and Lauderdale counties, the project can move forward, and the group can go after available funding.
Stanley said the group's hope is to create a "middle-mile" network of connectivity.
He said there are "first-mile" and "last-mile" broadband connections, which refer to connections that reach a community such as the Shoals.
The additional connectivity provides what Stanley calls a redundant backup.
Ultimately, the result will be greater connectivity, thus increased services throughout the Shoals.
The nine members of the cooperative include Lauderdale County, Florence, University of North Alabama, Colbert County, Sheffield, including Sheffield Utilities, Tuscumbia, Tuscumbia Utilities, Muscle Shoals and Muscle Shoals Electric Board.
Each entity will have representation on a 21-member board.
Colbert County will have 10 representatives; Lauderdale will have 10; and the group of 20 will choose one member at-large.
