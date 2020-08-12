SHEFFIELD — Four of the city's five mayoral candidates Tuesday night shared their visions for moving the city forward, with each stressing the need for a city-wide cleanup.
Candidate Cathy Jean McMullins was unable to join the online NextGen Shoals-sponsored forum due to illness.
Municipal elections are Aug. 25, with runoff elections Oct. 6.
Butler Cain moderated Tuesday's event.
Each candidate highlighted his or her priorities if elected and shared how he or she would enhance the quality of life in the Shoals.
Kevin Robinson stressed that each city in the Shoals is interdependent on the others, thus allowing the Shoals the opportunity to function cohesively and successfully.
He said he believes Sheffield is primed to take advantage of its many resources.
"We have to make sure our foundations are solid," he said. "We've got to clean up this city and make sure our city departments are sound and supported. Our school system is a big priority as well and we have to provide future opportunities for jobs in our city."
Candidate Steve Stanley said his three terms on the Sheffield City Council has given him a vast understanding of finances, which is crucial in the mayor's position.
"I've devoted more than 20 years to improving Sheffield and I've made some big strides," he said. "My thorough understanding of finances will be a major asset in leading the city."
David Johnson said his top priority is also cleaning up the city so that growth may ensue.
In stressing the need for cleanup, he went so far as to say that "parts of our city are disgusting," adding that the current administration had allowed that to happen.
He said Sheffield is likewise not a business-friendly city and that under his leadership that would change. Likewise he said he'd promote tourism as he believes Sheffield could be, "a tourism mecca."
Priorities for councilwoman Penny Freeman who is making her first run at the mayor's seat, include safety and citywide projects that make quality of life better for residents like street resurfacing.
"Also, any initiative to move us forward must include opportunities for our youth, to move them forward," Freeman said.
The candidates had varying ideas on how to attract young people to Sheffield.
Stanley said the key is in developments like Inspiration Landing with entertainment venues, a top-notch school system and highlighting the city's most attractive features like low real estate prices.
Freeman said business-friendly incentives for young people is important and would create buy-in.
When asked their positions on the city's controversial smoking ordinance, Johnson was quick to call it a government overreach saying it takes choice away from business owners.
Robinson likewise said if elected mayor, "the smoking ban would need to go immediately, be 86'd."
Freeman said it was perhaps the most highly debated issue of recent years and she would be open to incorporate aspects into the ordinance such as designated smoking areas and agrees that the language could be made clearer.
Stanley maintained his position that statistically businesses benefit from a smoke-free ordinance, saying it is proven which is why Sheffield was the 33rd city in the state to pass such an ordinance.
Addressing the topic of reputation, Cain asked the candidates what they'd do to address the historically negative reputation of the city and school system.
Johnson said he'll work to help residents regain pride in Sheffield through cleanup efforts.
Robinson said it will take long-term investment in Sheffield with a commitment to making schools the place where kids want to go.
Stanley said any negative reputation regarding Sheffield's school system is undeserved.
"Our school system does deal with the poverty factor, but our schools nurture our kids and lead them to success," he said.
Freeman also praised the school system saying marketing of the system, and even of the city in general, is the missing factor.
On the economic development front, Robinson said he doesn't believe chains stores are the answer and that there needs to be infrastructure in place that's compatible to bringing in business and industry that's conducive to Sheffield's uniqueness.
Stanley added that national retailers have formulas for locating and Sheffield doesn't meet that criteria.
Freeman said encouraging industry in the city's industrial park makes the most sense.
When it comes to city employee pay, the candidates agreed that increases are needed.
Johnson said city employees are never paid enough for the work they do and the goal should be to create new revenues to give appropriate raises.
Robinson called the wages of some employees horrendous and said increasing pay would allow for better retention of first responders.
He said he represents a fresh pair of eyes and new vision for Sheffield.
Stanley said his work on various boards and his leadership contribute to his ability to move Sheffield forward.
Freeman said she has worked with every city board and in the school system and has her finger on the pulse of Sheffield.
Johnson said his understanding of how the city operates and what it needs puts him in the best position to lead as mayor.
