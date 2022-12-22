Retired Sgt. Maj. Willene Orr, left, presents Lt. John Patrick of Sheffield Fire with a challenge coin. Capt. Robert Martin and Patrick were also presented certificates of appreciation. [DAN BUSEY/TIMESDAILY]
Retired Sgt. Maj. Willene Orr, left, presents Lt. John Patrick of Sheffield Fire with a challenge coin. Capt. Robert Martin and Patrick were also presented certificates of appreciation. [DAN BUSEY/TIMESDAILY]
SHEFFIELD — Police and fire officials were honored Wednesday during a joint presentation by the Sergeants Major Association of Huntsville, the Association of the U.S. Army Redstone-Huntsville chapter and the North Alabama Center for Educational Excellence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.