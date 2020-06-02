SHEFFIELD — Police have released the names of the victim and suspect in a fatal shooting early Monday morning on south Columbia Avenue.
Sheffield Police Chief Ricky Terry said Jonathan Eugene Nipper, 38, of Florence, died at Helen Keller Hospital on Monday morning, following the 12:30 a.m. shooting.
Police charged Mario LeShawn Richardson, 39, of Tuscumbia, with murder. He is being held in the Colbert County jail on $300,000 bond.
