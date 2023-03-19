alert centerpiece spotlight Sheffield Public Library to host author Georgina Cross By Lisa Singleton-Rickman Staff Writer Mar 19, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Bestselling author Georgina Cross will be the featured speaker for a book talk on April 6 at the Sheffield Public Library. [COURTESY] Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SHEFFIELD — Bestselling author Georgina Cross will be the featured speaker for a book talk on April 6 at the Sheffield Public Library. The event is free and begins at 5:30 p.m. with music by Libby Counts and Bob Wray, followed by Cross at 6:30 p.m.Cross is the author of, "One Night" and "Nanny Needed" as well as the Amazon Bestselling "The Stepdaughter, "The Missing Woman" and "The Niece."The mystery/suspense thriller writer will publish two additional books this year. Books will be available for sale at the event. Subscribe Get Unlimited Access $3 for 3 Months Subscribe Now Support local journalism reporting on your community * New Subscribers Only* Digital Subscription Only After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month. lisa.singleton-rickman@TimesDaily.com or 256-740-5735. Twitter@TD _LSRickman. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Literature Publishing Trade Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Games, Puzzles and Horoscopes Comics Interactive Games and Puzzles Horoscopes Sign Up For Our Text Alerts Sign up Manage your lists Subscribe Free For Our Newsletters Sign up Manage your lists Public Information Databases Area storm shelters Alabama unemployment rates by county Restaurant Health Ratings Shoals Birth Announcements Most Read Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesFormer Colbert sheriff's deputy accused of using excessive forceConcert set for Muscle Shoals 100th anniversaryTerry GravesDevice adds a new 'buzz' to Scholars Bowl competitionChester Freeman WatkinsShoals becomes regular riverboat stopSandra HuntCafé de Frida inspired by owners' heritageShirley Wylowdene Bevis BehelSheffield man accused of sending nude images to a juvenile Images Videos CommentedTimesDaily moving to delivery by postal service (2)George Lindsey UNA Film Festival recognizes Alabama filmmakers (1)US is struggling for its very soul (1)Tuberville wrong about oil reserves (1)Trustees stress pedestrian safety (1)Wright reflects on 100 years of life (1)School bus crash injures 4 in Colbert County (1)UNA Trustees approve housing, dining increases (1)Leighton woman found with a stolen truck, $20K of tools (1) Tweets from https://twitter.com/TimesDaily/lists/timesdaily Times Daily Online Poll Which area of Pine Street running through the UNA campus do you think is the most dangerous? 3) You voted: The sidewalk area crossing the bridge? The portion of Pine alongside Kilby School where cars are parked? The walkway across Pine at the redlight near Flowers Hall? Vote View Results Back View Our E-Edition E-Editions TimesDaily Click Here
