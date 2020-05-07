SHEFFIELD — Funding has granted for planned improvements at the 12th Street railroad crossing, but work can't start until the railroad gives the right of way to the city.
Earlier this week, the city council approved an offer from the Alabama Department of Transportation to improve the crossing with a $15,000 grant. The city's match for the grant is 10%, or $1,500.
The approval was given, however, with contingency.
That's the same crossing that Norfolk Southern Railroad officials have sought to close.
The negotiations between railroad and city officials fell silent after the city tried unsuccessfully to gain the right-of-way along tracks on Georgia Avenue.
"It's a matter of (the railroad) giving us the right-of-way and agreeing to take the tracks up at Georgia Avenue in exchange for closing the 12th Street crossing," said Mayor Ian Sanford.
"It's more important to us to get that right-of-way, and clean up there and make it look better. It's possible we'd have to widen that road at Georgia Avenue for workers getting out to Inspiration Landing."
When last surveyed, the 12th Street crossing had about 200 cars a day passing over it.
Sanford said the crossing does serve a purpose, especially for people seeking an alternative to routes blocked by stopped trains.
"I'm expecting to know more before May 18 when the council meets again," Sanford said. "ALDOT has made a good offer to improve the crossing for safety, but we're still in negotiations with Norfolk Southern."
