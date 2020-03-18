SHEFFIELD — The city's school system began its feeding program today in an effort to keep students fed during the time they're out of school.
Schools in Sheffield closed at the end of the day Monday.
Superintendent Keith Davis said today was a successful giveaway with 735 meals distributed.
Sheffield City Schools students can pick up meals, via drive through, from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays through April 1 at their respective schools.
Davis said keeping students fed has been the top concern during the pandemic crisis.
As of now, schools are scheduled to reopen April 6.
