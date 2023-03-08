SHEFFIELD — All Sheffield schools were placed “under a secure perimeter” just after noon Tuesday for about 10 minutes out of precaution due to an alert in the neighborhood from police.
Someone called to report that two teenagers had just stolen a gun and were last seen close to Threadgill Primary School, according to Sgt. Rodney Rippey, who is director of the school resource officers for the district.
Rippey said the two teens were also seen near the high school, so he had all of the schools placed in a “secure perimeter.”
The person who made the call to police was uncooperative with law enforcement, and continued to be uncooperative when officers arrived on the scene, Rippey said.
No report was taken out of the lack of cooperation of the caller.
Officials with Sheffield City Schools said at no time were [the] students or teachers in any danger. They said the “secure perimeter” was done out of precaution.
Sheffield Schools Superintendent Carlos Nelson said the "secured perimeter" means all outside entrances are locked with no one coming in or going out.
"Everyone gets inside and instruction continues as usual during that time," he said. "It's just a precautionary measure that we take to make sure kids and employees are safe. It's one of those situations where it's best to be cautious."
