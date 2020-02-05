SHEFFIELD— North Alabama Animal Hospital has been recognized by DVM Insider as one of the best companion animal veterinary hospitals in the country.
Five hundred recipients were named nationwide with North Alabama Animal Hospital ranked at 54th.
The list is referred to as the Vet500 and is an annual ranking by DVM Insider, one the largest national ranking services of veterinary practices in America.
It was the only Shoals-area veterinary hospital listed among five in Alabama.
Rankings are determined by online reviews and votes from clients of the practices.
Dr. Adam Thompson said it's an honor for the facility to be recognized "among tens of thousands of nominees."
The clinic is located on Cox Boulevard in Sheffield.
