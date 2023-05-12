SHEFFIELD — The city is working with the Northwest Council of Local Governments (NACOLG) to create a master plan for the first time since 1979.
The year-long commitment is a joint venture between NACOLG and the University of Alabama Center for Economic Development.
The city council approved the $30,000 study last week that will involve periodic involvement from city officials and residents.
"We certainly wanted a lot of public engagement with the thoughts of the people who live here," said Mayor Steve Stanley. "This is an opportunity to get more citizens involved with the future development of the city."
Though the process isn't yet underway, Stanley said there are certain elements of need already determined, such as examination of the city's branding and the need for wayfinding with signage throughout the city.
"It's no secret that we've struggled over the years with population loss and that's one major area to be addressed," he said. "This plan will give us a solid road map that's been needed for many years."
The first streetscape programs to revitalize the city were in 2006. Downtown growth followed, but Stanley said the future of Sheffield is yet to be determined and can best be done by collecting input from the people.
"NACOLG has assured us that we'll get a plan that fits what we believe needs to be involved," he said.
NACOLG Executive Director Keith Jones said the plan will consider Sheffield's current infrastructure, recreation, housing and population trends and traffic patterns, among other factors.
Subdivision regulations will be another significant area of study, Jones said.
The decades-long dilemma of a potential overpass at the Montgomery Avenue train tracks will be addressed separately through a $2 million grant for that study.
"We're looking forward to working with Sheffield," Jones said. "We're taking a good look at what they have in place now and how to best to grow in the future."
Stanley said once the plan is complete it will be followed and implemented in the most cost-efficient way.
