The frigidly cold weather the Shoals is experiencing this week hasn't caught area warming centers off guard.
In fact, they're ready to serve.
With expected overnight lows well below freezing through Saturday, the doors for local centers are open.
Overnight lows in the teens and low 20s have center officials expecting more guests than usual.
Salvation Army Captain Benjamin Deuel said the cold weather shelter is open for overnight lodging anytime the temperature is below 40 degrees.
During the day, individuals can stay at the center when the temperature is below freezing. Otherwise, they are out job searching during the day.
"The most important thing is keeping them fed, hydrated and warm," Deuel said. "Our staff knows to let anyone in who needs out of the cold. If we're overcapacity, we can put beds on the floor. We're expecting a significant number of folks in here this week."
Days like Monday can be tricky, he said, with highs in the upper 60s before dipping into the teens overnight.
"Word about the weather gets around with the people we serve, and they're pretty good to make arrangements and get to someplace warm," he said.
The Salvation Army and Room in the Inn partner with the Sunrise Center in Sheffield for daytime shelter.
Sunrise offers food, showers and laundering services for homeless individuals.
The center is open until 2 p.m. daily.
"We had some people come in Tuesday in this extreme cold, and we expect to have several here throughout the week," Sunrise Center employee Linda Johnson said.
Kimberly Jackson, director of Crossroads Community Outreach, said the program's Day Center on Court Street was busy Tuesday.
"We've got a packed house," Jackson said. "We had at least 30 this morning. We've got people downstairs. I've got counseling sessions going on upstairs, and showers going on upstairs.
The Day Center is open from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. as part of the agency's street outreach.
"I've been out since probably 2 o'clock this morning, taking blankets to people who didn't go to Room in the Inn," Jackson said.
Dustin Hunt was among those taking shelter at the center Tuesday.
"This is a blessing," Hunt said. "This is everything. To have somewhere warm to go every day, people don't understand what it means."
