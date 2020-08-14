HODGES — The 3-year-old Franklin County child who died in a hot vehicle may have been trapped in the vehicle more than 15 hours by the time the parents found him, authorities said.
The parents have been charged with manslaughter in the death of Bentley Fowler, Franklin County Sheriff Shannon Oliver said.
Oliver identified them as Dakota Heath Fowler, 20, and Brandi Michelle Burks, 21.
The sheriff said through the course of the investigation, authorities determined Bentley may have been left in the vehicle from 11:30 p.m. Saturday to approximately 3 p.m. Sunday.
The high temperature Sunday was 98 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
"Given the high temperatures of the day, and being shut up in a hot vehicle, it is believed that the 3-year-old boy, Bentley Fowler, succumbed to the high temperatures that would have elevated the temperature inside the vehicle," he said.
"The father and mother of Bentley Fowler gave statements that led investigators to determine that they may have forgotten about Bentley being in the vehicle when they arrived home from a friend’s house around the hour of 11:30 p.m. the night before."
Oliver said the mother and father were arrested at the scene and charged with manslaughter. He cited neglect to be the leading reason behind why the young boy was left in the vehicle.
The parents are in the Franklin County Jail with bail set at $500,000 each, Oliver said.
"The results of the investigation will be submitted to and reviewed by a Franklin County grand jury," he said.
The parents initially told authorities they put the child to bed at midnight Saturday, and then the parents slept until about 3 p.m. Sunday and that's when they discovered the child in the car, Oliver said.
The sheriff said at that time that their story did not match up with the investigation.
