TUSCUMBIA — Colbert County Sheriff Eric Balentine got a firsthand look Thursday at one of the prefabricated cells that could become part of the new jail that will be built on the Tennessee Valley Authority's Muscle Shoals Reservation.
The sheriff will be in charge of the new jail once it's completed, which could be a couple of years.
The new jail is part of a "justice center" being developed on about 16 acres of TVA Reservation property.
The county is having an old concrete TVA laboratory building converted into a jail. An adjoining five-story office building will be outfitted with courtrooms and a kitchen to serve the jail.
Various county offices will move into the office complex, but the county could offer to rent some office space to other entities.
Balentine said the portable demonstration cell was brought to the courthouse by Maximum Security Systems of Fyffe.
County Administrator Roger Creekmore said the company was providing the demonstration cell for the sheriff and county commissioners to inspect.
"He is one potential contractor," Creekmore said of Maximum Security Systems.
Balentine said the cell unit is made of "Alabama steel," except for the doors, which are made in north Georgia. The seamless cell is about 12 feet wide, 8 feet deep and 8 feet tall.
It has two bunks, a toilet and sink, a metal mirror and a small table where inmates can eat their meals.
The cells come prewired and pre-plumbed, and electrical and plumbing systems can be accessed from the outside.
"The maintenance people never have to go inside the cell," Balentine said.
The sheriff said once inside the building, the cell units are placed on rollers and rolled into place, where they're bolted together.
The only difference in the mobile cell and cells that might be used in the new jail is the mobile cell has a shower.
Creekmore said bids for the jail construction will be solicited in June or July.
Ed Hester, an architect with Lambert Durham Ezell, said the trick will be getting the prefab cell units into the building.
Creekmore said a temporary entrance may need to be cut into the building to get the cells inside.
The portable cell units would help complete the construction faster.
"Initially, the commission had discussed building those cell units out of concrete block," Creekmore said. "But that means going to have to plumb every individual cell, put a toilet in each cell."
Creekmore said prefab cell units can hold one, two, or four inmates. He said the new jail would probably need a variety of configurations.
Balentine said he saw a new blueprint for the facility and it appears it will accommodate 260 inmates, with the ability to expand by another 30.
The units are also stackable, Balentine said, and a portion of the jail will have a second floor of cells.
The sheriff said he likes the concept, but admitted, "I have nothing to compare it to."
At some point down the road, Balentine said he and the commission will have to discuss staffing for the new jail.
"I've been telling the commission we've got to think big," he said. "We've got one shot at this thing. This facility is going to be totally different."
He also said he told commissioners that the pay for jailers should be increased.
