Sheriff releases name of inmate who died in jail By Kevin Taylor City Editor Feb 15, 2023 FLORENCE — A 37-year-old male inmate in the Lauderdale County Detention Facility died Tuesday night after he was found unresponsive in his jail cell around 7 p.m. by corrections officers.Lauderdale County Sheriff Joe Hamilton said corrections officers were notified about the inmate by other inmates.The on-duty nurse came to the jail cell and immediately began life-saving measures. An emergency medical services unit also was called to the detention facility, and emergency medical technicians assisted with live-saving measures, which failed.Harley James Coyer of Lexington was pronounced dead on the scene by Lauderdale County Coroner Kim Jones.Coyer had been in the Lauderdale County Detention Facility since May 2022. Hamilton said there were no obvious signs of trauma or foul play related to the inmate's death.He said an autopsy and toxicology report has been ordered, while sheriff's investigators continue to probe the circumstances surrounding the inmate's death.Hamilton said investigators interviewed other inmates, as well as searched the cell where the inmate was being held.
