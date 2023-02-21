TUSCUMBIA — Colbert County Sheriff Eric Balentine said the department's website is being revamped and improvements should be in place by April.
There have been several social media posts asking why the sheriff's department website, colbertsheriff.net, stopped including a list of current inmates in the Colbert County Jail.
Balentine said the website dates back to the administration of Sheriff Ronnie May, who decided not to run for reelection in 2014. The same format was used during the eight years of Sheriff Frank Williamson, who was defeated by Balentine in the November general election, was in office.
The opening page of the website features a photo of the Balentine and a brief history of Colbert County. It also features a mission statement from the sheriff's department.
The website includes a page dedicated to concealed carry pistol permits, the cost and a list of the states which recognize Alabama's concealed carry permits.
While the popular jail roster is not available in its previous form, Balentine said it can be accessed by clicking on the "Inmate Roster" tab and keying in the code that appears. The roster appears as a list, but mug shots and other information is visible when the inmate's name is clicked.
On Monday, the roster indicated a population of 104 inmates.
Balentine said when the new administration came into office, the website was "unsecured" and was being manually updated. By "unsecured," Balentine said the website could be hacked or altered by someone with certain computer skills.
"We're reconstructing the whole website," he said. "When we get finished, it will be a secure website, updated every 15 to 30 minutes."
Balentine said the website will feature a new look with an inmate roster and other informative items. He will also add new photographs to reflect the new administration, including the new graphics on patrol vehicles.
"We will have a different format," he said. "It will be more user friendly, a lot easier to find information."
Balentine said updating the website will cost his department $13,000, which is being spread out over a four-year period. He said the money was in the department's fiscal 2023 budget.
He said the work should be completed by the first of April.
The update is being conducted by Brooks Jeffrey Marketing Inc., which specializes in websites for jails and law enforcement agencies.
Support local journalism reporting on your community
* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.