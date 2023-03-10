GREENHILL — Investigators said Thursday they are continuing to look into why a Greenhill man set fire to several dwellings in an incident that led to multiple arson charges and a charge of attempted murder.
Meanwhile, Zachary Lambert, 31, remains in the Lauderdale County Detention Center with no bond.
A mental health hold also has been placed on him, according to Sheriff Joe Hamilton.
Lambert refused to talk to deputies when he was apprehended at the scene Wednesday night and continued to remain silent about the incident Thursday, Hamilton said.
Lambert will have an initial hearing today before District Judge Carole Medley.
He is charged with attempted murder of a peace officer, two counts of second-degree arson, domestic violence menacing, menacing, first-degree criminal mischief, second-degree attempted arson and resisting arrest.
Nobody was injured in the incident, but the attempted murder charge stems from Lambert drawing a compound bow on an officer responding to the call, Hamilton said.
Deputies responded to a domestic dispute call around 6:08 p.m. Wednesday on the 31000 block of County Road 8. That quickly turned into reports of multiple dwellings and vehicles on fire.
When authorities arrived, Lambert had just come out of a house after dousing the inside of a house with gasoline while nearby structures were on fire, Hamilton said.
Lambert had grabbed a compound bow and arrow that was on a swing set outside the home.
"When an officer approached he ran over and picked that up and was actually drawing the arrow back on it and the officer basically tackled him to the ground," Hamilton said.
Law enforcement and multiple volunteer fire departments arriving on the scene found two mobile homes on fire, as well as two vehicles and a shed on fire along a quarter-mile stretch of County Road 8. One of the mobile homes belonged to Lambert, investigators said.
The other mobile home was not occupied, according to investigators.
Dozens of volunteer firefighters from Greenhill, Killen, Zip City, Lexington and Mid-Lauderdale extinguished the blazes.
Sheriff’s deputies were assisted by law enforcement from Killen and St. Florian police departments.
The State Fire Marshal’s Office is assisting in the investigation.
By Thursday, smoldering remains and a portion of a brick wall were the only evidence that existed of one mobile home. A burned-out van was nearby.
Across the street, a home and mobile home seemed undamaged, but a mobile home and vehicle adjacent to that mobile home appeared to have sustained serious damage.
Kevin Taylor contributed to this report.
