FLORENCE — The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office closed Monday, and officials now await COVID-19 test results for several staff members who showed symptoms of the disease.
Sheriff Rick Singleton said two clerical staff members and two deputies had been tested. One test came back negative Monday afternoon.
"Hopefully, that's a good sign for the others," Singleton said. "They all work in close proximity to each other. We haven't gotten the results from the others, but thought it would be best to close the office until we get them. The symptoms for COVID are so like symptoms from many other illnesses. We're just trying to err on the side of caution."
He said the employees are self-quarantining, and the office is being disinfected.
A sign at the entrance to the sheriff's office on the second floor of the Lauderdale County Courthouse states it is closed.
Anyone who needs to contact the sheriff's office for non-emergency reasons should call 256-760-5757, Singleton said.
"You can call that number if you have questions that can be handled over the phone, but until we get the results, we're going to restrict people from coming into the office," he said.
Three deputies have tested positive for COVID-19 in recent weeks, Singleton said.
He said those include two deputies who tested positive late in June, one of whom works at the jail but is not in the general population.
The third occurred last week when a new corrections deputy tested positive while training for the position. He only had been at work one or two days when he tested positive, so that indicates he did not get the disease from anyone at the sheriff's office, Singleton said.
"As before, we've tested everybody around him and so far everybody's come back negative," he said.
