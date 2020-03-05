FLORENCE — Shoals Ambulance is hosting N95 mask fit testing and training on disease prevention and personal protective equipment for local emergency personnel on Friday.
The training session is geared towards local first responders, law enforcement and emergency medical services personnel. It will begin at 6 p.m. at the University of North Alabama East Campus, located at 1640 Tune Avenue.
Shoals Ambulance Paramedic Supervisor Lori Wear will lead the personal protective equipment training and how emergency workers can best protect themselves from infectious diseases in the field.
An N95 mask will be provided to every attendee of the training class.
Elizabeth Foster, the Alabama State Department of Public Health Emergency Preparedness Coordinator, will conduct the N95 fit testing and will present the latest updates on current and potential infectious diseases in the state including the Hepatitis A outbreak and precautions and preparations for the coronavirus, COVID-19.
The mask fit test involves the individual wearing a N95 mask and a hood that will be filled with a test solution. With a properly fitting mask, the individual should not be able to taste the test solution.
The N95 mask, a mainstay for health services providers, is a particulate respirator, said to filter out about 95% of airborne particles. The mask filters from the front and has a metal bracket on top to create a tight fit.
Blake Hargett, operations manager for Shoals Ambulance, said the training is a proactive approach to dealing with potential infectious disease crises.
"We're getting ahead of this by training to the best of our ability," Hargett said. "We have to ask the right questions when a call comes in and be prepared when we get there. It's nothing new for us, just a good reinforcement of the training we already do. This is to train those who don't train as often as we do."
Hargett said they've purchased an extra supply of N95 masks for any potential outbreaks they may run into in the name of "being cautious, not alarmed at this point."
Vigilance on a daily basis is key, Hargett said.
Area Health Officer Dr. Karen Landers agrees, adding that taking reasonable measures –keeping medications up to date, covering coughs and sneezes, and frequent hand washing – remains the best defense.
"As things change, we'll get the message out but in the meantime we prepare, taking the measures we know to take," she said.
First responders interested in attending Friday's training should RSVP by 4 p.m. today at Shoals Ambulance.
