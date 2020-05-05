Northwest Alabama was just able to duck south of a storm Sunday that packed winds of up to 76 mph and swept through Tennessee.
The storm resulted in at least one death and the Nashville Electric Service had more than 130,000 power outages, according to reports.
The National Weather Service office in Nashville stated it recorded wind gusts of 70 mph with the fastest being 76 mph. That was the fifth-fastest in Nashville history.
George Grabryan, director of the Lauderdale County Emergency Management Agency, said Sunday's storm mainly stayed north of Alabama, but some damage occurred in the county, which borders Tennessee to the south.
"We had a few trees down, and one report of a tree on a house or carport," Grabryan said.
He said there also is a report of a tree damaging a backyard deck of a house.
"Several areas were without power and without road access for a short time," Grabryan said. "It was just kind of scattered throughout the county, including a lot in the Greenhill area and toward Anderson."
Colbert County EMA Director Michael David Smith said they received no damage reports.
After today, expect a sharp decrease in temperatures for the remainder of the week with highs in the upper 60s to near 70 through Thursday, and mid-60s Friday and Saturday, according to the weather service.
Lows will dip into the 40s.
