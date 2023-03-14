FLORENCE — A luxury riverboat will make 14 stops in the Shoals this summer as part of an agreement that ultimately could include the creation of a permanent dock on the Florence side of the Tennessee River.
American Cruise Lines is expanding into Tennessee River excursions, including a stop in Florence as part of a trip from Chattanooga to Nashville, Tennessee.
"We're really excited about our partnership with the city of Florence," said Frank Klipsch, director of City Partnerships and special Projects for American Cruise Lines. "We're looking forward to a long-term partnership."
As part of the agreement, American is allowed to dock at McFarland Park. In exchange, the city receives $1 per passenger. Klipsch said the riverboat holds 180 passengers, not including staff.
In addition, American may provide $30,000 in enhancements to the docking facilities, according to the agreement.
"In the long run, there is some discussion about that with Florence," Klipsch said. "There is a farsighted approach about potentially building a dock area there. We definitely want to partner with that."
Parks and Recreation Director Bill Jordan said this looks to be a successful partnership.
"This is a first-class organization," he said. "It's a really, really nice ship and they make sure the excursions are done right. They really have embraced our area and love the area."
Klipsch said the average passenger spends $100 to $200 in a community per stop. That does not include events American might hold at a stop.
This summer is American's maiden voyage on the Tennessee River, he said. In seeking docking locations, company officials visited the Shoals and knew it had to be one of the stops.
"All of the things that go on there are so impressive," Klipsch said. "The things that happen in and around Florence, its rich history and beautiful surroundings are amazing."
The Tennessee River excursion lasts eight days and seven nights, according to the company's website. It starts in Chattanooga and ends in Nashville, with stops in Decatur, Florence, Savannah, Tennessee, and Paducah, Kentucky, and includes a day of cruising Lake Barkley and the Cumberland River.
Fares range from $3,625 to $4,970, depending on the date.
