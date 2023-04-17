FLORENCE — The Shoals Business Incubator is looking into ways to enhance its long-term success through a strategic planning initiative.
The effort delves into experiences of those who have used the facility and currently are using it and includes feedback from local leaders, elected officials and others in the business community.
The incubator is using consultants Boyette Strategic Advisors, which is an economic development and public policy consulting firm based in Little Rock, Arkansas, to assist in the effort.
"One of our goals with the outcomes of this strategic plan will be to identify a vision for ensuring the continued successes of our future entrepreneurs," SBI President Giles McDaniel said.
SBI has supported more than 300 businesses since it was created in 1992. Those businesses have generated more than 2,500 direct jobs with an annual economic impact of $170 million.
Businesses that have operated under the SBI model have had a 90% success rate.
The incubator has three facilities, including the original one at 3115 Northington Court in the Florence-Lauderdale Industrial Park, which provides services such as digital technology, research and development, prototyping and processing.
In addition, the Jerry W. Davis facility at 4002 Helton Drive focuses on logistics and manufacturing and the Shoals Culinary Complex at 610 West College St. offers a licensed commercial kitchen for food-related businesses.
Rebecca Hovater, chairwoman of the SBI Board, said she looks forward to seeing the results of the strategic planning effort.
"This effort will result in an actionable plan to guide the efforts of the Shoals Business Incubator over the next five years and beyond," Hovater said. "It will build on the tremendous success we have experienced over the past 30-plus years in supporting small business and startups in the Shoals, resulting in new job creation in our community."
The project also includes a planning retreat with board members and group discussions and interviews with various partners in the Shoals. In addition, research is being conducted on similar organizations.
