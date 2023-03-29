WANT TO VOLUNTEER?
• Shoals CASA is in need of volunteers.
• Orientation will be held at 9 a.m. April 7 at 102 Jackson Court, Sheffield.
• The orientation doesn't obligate participants, but explains the process of becoming an advocate and the role of the volunteer.
• Becoming a volunteer requires that the applicant be 21 or over; fill out an application online providing three references; pass a child abuse/neglect background check, as well as a criminal background check; and attend 6 weeks of pre-service training.
SHEFFIELD — Heather Begley is seeing one of her goals come to fruition with the recent certification of five new volunteer court advocates, who'll be working in Colbert County courts for the first time in several years.
Begley, who took over as director of Shoals Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) in 2021, came in wanting to re-establish a CASA presence in the Colbert County court system.
After six weeks of training, including courtroom protocols and participating in a culminating mock trial last week, the volunteers were sworn in by Colbert District Judge Chad Smith.
Advocates can work both Colbert and Lauderdale cases.
Begley said Shoals CASA is now up to 22 volunteer advocates, who work directly with Smith in Colbert County or judges Ben Graves and Will Powell in Lauderdale County on behalf of abused or neglected juvenile dependents.
New advocate Arlene Merry, who retired from teaching at the beginning of the COVID pandemic, knew of CASA and the need for more volunteers.
"I knew the time was right to get involved," she said. "I have the time for it and it's rewarding to be able to help."
Advocates work directly with the judge to report factual case information through the doublechecking of DHR documentation, assuring court orders are being followed, conducting family member interviews, and interacting with the children.
"We're about providing consistency for these children, especially in this day with such a high turnover with DHR workers," Begley said. "The advocates have the responsibility of following the children through the system until the cases are closed."
Begley said CASA volunteers not only advocate for the children and their families, but they are a connection to other resources the children need.
Currently, there are 59 cases being worked by the volunteers.
Last year, there were more than 500 dependency cases; 78 of them were worked by CASA volunteers.
While not all the children are in foster care, the majority are either in foster care or awaiting placement.
"We desperately need more volunteers, especially now that we've added Colbert County," Begley said. "We want people to understand that (advocacy) isn't difficult or demanding; it just takes a lot of time."
Shoals CASA volunteer coordinator Gloria Stokes said the importance of the role of advocates can't be overstated.
"We're the eyes and ears on these cases for the judge," she said. "We provide consistency and make sure the needs of the children are met, and in some cases the parents need services as well in order to get their children back. We can help these cases move along a little faster, which is good for everyone."
Advocates, on average, meet with the children monthly.
Once the volunteer is sworn in, they are assigned their first case.
Gracelyn Morrison, one of the five volunteers sworn in last week, called her involvement with Shoals CASA "a God thing."
"I'm graduating from the University of North Alabama in May and needed an internship for my sociology degree," she explained, saying Shoals CASA welcomed her. "I had no idea at first what it was, but I quickly learned it's the kind of work I'm passionate about."
Morrison said she was fortunate to work with the organization and get a first-hand look at the good it does.
"I certainly wasn't required to become a volunteer advocate, but it fits in so perfectly with my passion for helping people and loving children who might not otherwise have anyone," she said. "I feel like I'm contributing, and I look at this as an amazing opportunity to hopefully inspire someone."
