FLORENCE — The Shoals Chamber of Commerce is participating in Giving Tuesday by donating 10% of profits from its upcoming annual fundraiser celebration to the Elizabeth Smart Foundation.
This year's annual celebration is scheduled for March 19 at the Marriott Shoals Conference Center with headlining inspirational speaker and abduction survivor Elizabeth Smart.
Tickets and sponsorship for the event are available for purchase at shoalschamber.com.
The Elizabeth Smart Foundation seeks to prevent crimes against children as well as equip victims with the resources they need to empower their future.
