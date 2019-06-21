The Shoals Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations for its second annual Business Excellence Awards presentation.
The awards recognize local organizations that exhibit community and professional excellence. Winners will be announced at the 2019 Business Excellence Awards Ceremony at 7:30 a.m. Aug. 14 at the Ritz Theater in Sheffield.
Categories include family owned business of the year, business start-up of the year, Shoals Impact Award, woman-owned business of the year, minority-owned business of the year, small business of the year (1-50 employees), large business of the year (51 employees or more).
To nominate businesses for these honors, go to www.shoalschamber.com and click on the survey link on the homepage.
All nominees must hold a current business license or 501c3 status and be located within Lauderdale or Colbert counties.
Nominations must be submitted by 4 p.m. July 8.
