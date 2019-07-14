Hurricane Barry will bring some 2 to 3 inches of rainfall to the Shoals over the next few days as it travels up from the Gulf Coast, forecaster said.
The good news is, those rainfall totals are not as heavy as initially thought, said Chelly Amin, meteorologist for the National Weather Service office in Huntsville.
Barry's anticipated track became more westerly than it was on Friday, bringing down the anticipated rain totals from what had been up to 4 inches in the Shoals, Amin said.
"Now it looks like through the week ahead, 2 to 3 inches is not out of the question, but it looks like it will be less than before," she said. "Hopefully, it will keep meandering west. That's better news for us, but not so great for the people in New Orleans and southern Mississippi and Louisiana."
The Mississippi River in those areas already was 10 feet above its normal level before the tropical storm hit, she said.
Counties in Mississippi, including Tishomingo County adjacent to the Shoals, are under flash flood watches through Monday evening.
Amin said the remnants of Barry could bring some wind into the local forecast.
"We may get 20 mph winds, maybe gusts up to 30 here, but nothing major," she said.
Today's forecast calls for a 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, increasing to 70 percent tonight and Monday, according to the weather service.
Rain chances during the day are 60 percent Tuesday and Wednesday, 40 percent Thursday, and 20 percent Friday.
Amin said the good news is the rain brings down temperatures with projected highs in the low 80s today and Monday and mid-80s Tuesday.
That brings relief from the scorching string of heat index values that consistently topped 100 degrees in recent days, but Amin said that will be a fleeting break.
"We'll get a ridge of high pressure later in the week, so we could be flirting with heat advisory criteria late in the week when it does stop raining," she said. "It's typical of summer."
