The live-release boat stages near the weigh-in Thursday during the National Professional Fishing League Tournament at McFarland Park. At least 76 anglers will have spent a week in Shoals. [DAN BUSEY/TIMESDAILY]
FLORENCE — While National Professional Fishing League anglers are looking to land a big one on Pickwick Lake, local tourism officials already are happy with the knowledge that they are able to reel in a major economic boost.
Tournament officials also realize what their presence means to the Shoals, said "Big" Al McCulloch, the master of ceremonies for the event on Pickwick Lake.
"There's probably $800,000 to $1 million being spent in the area this week," McCulloch said Thursday.
He said the 76 anglers in the tournament spend a week here, including practice days ahead of the tournament.
"They're staying for seven nights," "McCulloch said. "Our staff is staying for seven nights. You also look at the amount of fuel these guys put in their tanks, and the fact that they're getting supplies and going to stores here. There's a lot of money being poured into the area."
In addition, he pointed out many of the anglers made trips to the Shoals over the months leading to the tournament for "pre-practice" on the lake.
The tournament runs through Saturday. McCulloch said he already can tell the anglers and everyone with this young league, which was formed in 2021, want to return another year. He said when that happens, they likely will have some 130 anglers.
Tyler Dolan, manager of Sport and Travel Trade for the Florence-Lauderdale Tourism Office, said this is a professional tournament with the overall winner receiving $100,000. The total payout is $500,000.
"It's a good tournament," Dolan said. "It's the first time we've held this organization here in town. This is our first big bass tournament of the year, and everything has gone well."
Dolan said 2023 is a busy year for tournaments. Florence-Lauderdale Tourism has partnered with the North Alabama Catfish Trail to have 10 events throughout the year.
In addition, BoatUS will host a collegiate tournament April 22-23, the Alabama Bass Trail will have one May 13, and the St. Jude Classic is Oct. 6-7.
"We're excited to get the tournaments going this year," Dolan said. "The fishing industry is major for the Shoals area and Pickwick Lake is a wonderful natural resource we have."
