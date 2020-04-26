The Shoals continues to be on the low end of coronavirus cases in comparison to the rest of Alabama, according to figures from the Alabama Department of Public Health.
As of Friday, Lauderdale and Colbert counties combined had 47 cases of COVID-19, according to the figures. Statewide, there were 5,832 cases.
That means the Shoals, which makes up approximately 3% of Alabama's population, has approximately .8 of 1 percent of the state's cases.
Dr. Karen Landers, area health officer for the state health department, said that indicates to her that the Shoals in general is taking the virus and guidelines seriously.
"People are continuing to do social distancing and those types of issues have made a difference," Landers said. "I always like to see lower numbers.
"The overarching message in our medical community is to continue doing what we are doing," Landers said. "Continue to monitor for cases and take this seriously and take all the social distancing measures."
She said various factors account for COVID-19 case numbers.
"If you look at some particular areas that have very large numbers, they may have had a very large gathering or some situation that occurred that led to some cases," Landers said. "Some long-term care facilities have had larger cases."
She said a great deal of testing has been done locally, and most Shoals businesses, local governments and churches began closures and taking other actions from the moment a pandemic was declared.
"It was good that the Shoals did that," Landers said. "It was very important that they did that early on."
There had been 1,747 tests conducted in the Shoals as of Friday.
There is discussion about starting to relax measures and reopen, and Landers is taking everything into account.
"I'm very conservative when it comes to any issues related to a communicable disease," she said. "There will be guidance on how to do this, and I think we should follow that guidance. Let's stay the course. We've made it this far, so let's stay the course."
During a Lauderdale County news conference Thursday updating the public on the virus, officials said they realize people are getting antsy as they continuing sheltering at home, but they urged everyone to continue patience.
"I know this is hard for everybody and their families," Florence City Councilman David Bradley said. "Just don't let complacency hurt us, because usually complacency is what gets us."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.