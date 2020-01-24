SHEFFIELD — Bakers and tasters alike will take part in Shoals Cupcake Wars beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday at Montgomery Place.
Admission to the event is $10 and includes taste testing with three votes for the best cupcake.
The event is in its second year.
Montgomery Place is located at 406 N. Montgomery Ave., Sheffield.
