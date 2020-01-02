FLORENCE — Amanda Barton just knew the chances were slim to none that she'd have the area's first New Year's Day baby since the due date wasn't until Jan. 7.
But baby Estelle "Stellie" Ren Tanner had different ideas, and hers trumped her mom's. She made her entrance into the world at 1:44 a.m. on New Year's Day at North Alabama Medical Center.
At 9 pounds 5 ounces, a healthy Stellie arrived after about nine hours of labor, the shortest of any of Amanda's three deliveries.
"I'd had a pretty complicated pregnancy and had been sent home once already after thinking she was coming, so when my doctor had me come and meet her just to see what was going on, I was already pretty well dilated and ready to go," Amanda Barton said, adding that she and Stellie's father, Chase Tanner, were a bit shocked.
Stellie is the sixth child in hers and Chase's blended family.
"Chase and I are both from big families so we love it, obviously," she said. "This is nothing new to us."
As for Stellie's size, that did come as a shock to the couple.
"I figured seven pounds or a little more, because I only gained 11 pounds," Amanda said. "When she came out so big, everybody was shocked."
The title of New Year's Baby brought with it a special gift basket, compliments of the hospital, and plenty of conversation among family. There was even some wagering involved.
"(Chase's) family had a bet, like actual money on it," Amanda said. "His cousin and her husband ended up winning because they pretty much monopolized the time around New Year's Day."
Barton said she recognizes the unusual nature of giving birth on a holiday.
"Friends and family kept saying how cool it would be to have the area's first baby born in the new year, but I was like, 'what are the chances'? Well, I guess I got that answer."
