SHEFFIELD — It was about this time last year when Tonya Holly and a group of friends started placing sandbags around Cypress Moon Studios as the Tennessee River crept closer and closer to the historic building near Riverfront Park.
Recent heavy rainfall this week gave her an uncomfortable feeling of deja vu as the river once again left its banks and began flooding her parking lot and the nearby park.
"It's very nerve-wracking," Holly said. "I was not going to throw those sandbags away."
Holly said the water moved several feet closer to the studio during the day Tuesday. Grass has grown up around some of the white sandbags that remain along the side of the building, and Holly said more will be added today as additional rain is expected.
The area has received anywhere from 2 to 4.5 inches of rainfall this week, more was expected overnight, and additional rainfall is coming today, tonight and Thursday, said Kurt Weber, meteorologist for the National Weather Service office in Huntsville.
During a briefing with area emergency management officials, Weber said Tuesday that about a half inch of rainfall was expected overnight into this morning with additional total rainfall today and tonight reaching 1.5 to 2 inches. That could add to existing flooding issues, he said.
The Shoals received a break during the day Tuesday, but overnight storms brought more rain and flooding in low-lying areas.
Muscle Shoals Mayor David Bradford said Sixth Street near the Research Air Park was closed about 6:30 a.m. Tuesday when water began to flow over the road.
Storm water retention ponds were filling up, and pumps were stationed at the Brown Street, Nathan Estates and Wilson Dam Road retention ponds. Those ponds do not have permanent pumps and normally drain into the ground. The saturated ground is preventing those ponds from functioning normally.
"It rained pretty hard between 1 and 5 a.m.," Bradford said. "We had people out during the night checking on things."
Bradford praised the work of his street, police and fire departments and the storm drainage crew for the work they've done over the past several days.
"It certainly tests the resources you have," the mayor said.
Tuscumbia Mayor Kerry Underwood said Spring Park flooded again Tuesday. Spring Creek, he said, had nearly stopped moving because it could not flow into a flooded Tennessee River.
The backed up creek flooded the basement of a home in the Richmond Hills area, he said.
"We just can't seem to catch a break," Underwood said.
Colbert County Emergency Management Agency Director Michael Smith said Gnat Pond Road in eastern Colbert County was closed to through traffic Tuesday due to water over the road near Rock Solid Ready Mix.
"Other than that, we're in pretty good shape," he said.
James Everett, senior manager of the Tennessee Valley Authority's River Forecast Center in Knoxville, Tennessee, said rainfall over the past seven days is 550 percent of normal for February. He said rainfall totals around the region were in the 6-inch range.
Everett said based on the revised rainfall forecast, TVA reduced the flow at dams in the Knoxville and Chattanooga areas to reduce the severity of flooding downstream.
"If that rainfall comes in heavier than expected, or lighter than expected, that operating strategy will change slightly," Everett said.
He said the Tennessee River at Florence was about 6 feet above flood stage Tuesday and could rise another one half to one foot by Thursday.
Forecasters also are concerned about strong to severe storms coming into the Shoals by late afternoon to early evening today, Weber said.
The storms could contain high winds, which could cause trees to fall in the already saturated soil, he said. There also is the chance of an isolated tornado.
That storm system generally is expected to arrive in the 5 to 8 p.m. time period, Weber said. There is a flash flood watch from 4 p.m. today through 6 a.m. Thursday.
Tuscumbia Utilities General Manager Jeff McDonald said the saturated ground increases the chances of trees being blown over onto power lines.
"Wind always causes more trouble when you have the ground saturated," McDonald said. "I hope it doesn't do much. We need a little break from the weather."
Smith said when the ground is saturated, a 20 to 25 mph wind could blow a tree onto power lines.
"Some of these trees are leaning and ready to fall without a gust," he said. "It would not take much to get one over."
McDonald said flooding also impacts wastewater treatment systems when stormwater infiltrates the old sewer lines.
Rain chances are 90% today, 100% tonight and 70% Thursday before rain yields to partly cloudy skies by Thursday evening, the forecast states. However, that comes with a serious drop in temperature, with readings Thursday night dropping as low as 23 degrees.
There are slight rain chances this weekend, but they increase early next week, the forecast says.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.