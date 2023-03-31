alert centerpiece top story Shoals GOP Club meets Saturday at Tuscumbia Library By Russ Corey Staff Writer Mar 31, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TUSCUMBIA — Two guests will speak during the Shoals Republican Club's meeting Saturday at the Tuscumbia Public Library.The meeting takes place from 8-10:30 a.m.Guests include Thomas Beach, a north Alabamian serving in the South Carolina Legislature, and Thomas Govan, who is running for the court of criminal appeals.Govan is currently the chief of the Criminal Trials Division of the Alabama Attorney General's Office. Subscribe Get Unlimited Access $3 for 3 Months Subscribe Now Support local journalism reporting on your community * New Subscribers Only* Digital Subscription Only After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month. russ.corey@timesdaily.comor 256-740-5738. Twitter@TD_.RussCorey Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Law Criminal Law Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Today's Paper View today's Print Replica Learn more about using our upgraded Print Replica here (subscription required). View daily stories Games, Puzzles and Horoscopes Comics Interactive Games and Puzzles Horoscopes Sign Up For Our Text Alerts Sign up Manage your lists Subscribe Free For Our Newsletters Sign up Manage your lists Public Information Databases Area storm shelters Alabama unemployment rates by county Restaurant Health Ratings Shoals Birth Announcements Most Read Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesSheffield police officer faces misdemeanor charges1 dead, 6 injured in head-on collisionFlorence man accused of trafficking fentanylRobyn BehelUtility crews "working as quickly as possible"Storm downs trees, powerlines in ShoalsJoshua HanbackBaylee AtkinsonWaffle House coming to Cloverdale RoadKillen man facing murder charge in Winston County Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedTimesDaily moving to delivery by postal service (2)You Said It (1)Did you participate in a NCAA men’s basketball tournament bracket challenge this year? (1)Officials: School lunch changes will limit choices (1)Tuberville wrong about oil reserves (1)Trustees stress pedestrian safety (1)School bus crash injures 4 in Colbert County (1)UNA Trustees approve housing, dining increases (1) Tweets from https://twitter.com/TimesDaily/lists/timesdaily Times Daily Online Poll Should school resource and law enforcement officers be the only ones allowed to have firearms on school grounds? You voted: Yes: No: Vote View Results Back View Our E-Edition E-Editions TimesDaily Click Here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.