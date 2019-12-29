Shoals Home Sales
-- November: 184
-- October: 199
-- September: 192
-- August: 208
-- July: 193
-- June: 190
-- May: 207
-- April: 187
-- March: 142
-- February: 153
-- January: 108
-- Year to date: 1,963
(Source: Alabama Center for Real Estate)
It's been a busy year in the housing market for the Shoals.
According to the 2019 figures from the Alabama Center for Real Estate (ACRE), there have been 1,963 home sales in the Shoals Metropolitan Statistical Area through November. That is up 8.2% from the 2018 total through November, which was 1,815.
In fact, it tops the entire 2018 year, when 1,956 homes were sold, according to ACRE statistics. That also easily outpaces 2017, when 1,723 homes were sold.
The five-year average from 2013-17 was 1,570 homes sold annually.
The average selling price thus far in 2019 is $138,705, according to ACRE figures. That is up from 137,801 in 2018. The five-year average from 2013-17 was $122,502.
They are selling more quickly, as well. The average days on market for a home this year is 75, according to ACRE. That is down from 77 a year ago. The five-year average from 2014-18 is 91 days.
The figures take into account sales of existing homes and newly built ones.
The Shoals MSA includes Lauderdale and Colbert counties.
"It has been a good year this year and we're hoping for another one next year," said Marie Skillern, president of the Shoals Area Association of Realtors.
Skillern pointed out this upward trend could receive an additional boost, thanks to the Mazda Toyota Manufacturing USA plant that is under construction in Huntsville. That plant is expected to bring in thousands of jobs, including spinoff companies, and the Shoals could be in good position for some of those industries.
"I am hoping as things happen in Huntsville, that's going to mean more people for our area, too," Skillern said.
Brenda Griffith, executive director of the Shoals Home Builders Association, said 2019 was a bit stronger than 2018.
"Our showcases are sold almost immediately after the Parade of Homes, which is always a good indication," Griffith said. "More builders are getting back into spec building. In 2008, when the bottom fell out of the real estate market, they quit doing that. Now they're branching out and selling just as fast as (they) can build them."
ACRE's November housing report included some figures on building permits for Lauderdale County single-family homes. Those show that there is a slight increase, with 63 permits issued through November, compared to 61 through November 2018.
"I can tell you that all of our members are really busy and houses are selling very well," Griffith said. "If anything, there's a shortage of houses to sell, and that's good. We want everybody to be busy."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.