April's unemployment rate reflects the economic impact of that month's stay-at-home orders, as the Shoals rate skyrocketed to an astonishing 15.3% with more than 10,000 residents out of work.
That is a leap from March's 3.3% rate and the 2.9% rate of April 2019, according to the Alabama Department of Labor.
Local leaders say they expected an increase on the heels of Gov. Kay Ivey's stay-at-home orders caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We knew it was coming," Florence Mayor Steve Holt said. "Hopefully, it'll all get back quickly. It's kind of like we took a time out, and it's time to get going again. This was self-inflicted. Hopefully, it can bounce back as quickly as it went away."
Statewide, the unemployment rate climbed from 3% in March to 12.9% in April, according to the labor department.
Nationally it jumped from 4.5% in March to 14.4% in April as much of the nation spent that month hunkered down and many businesses shut down.
Tuscumbia Mayor Kerry Underwood said this is different from previous downturns such as the 2008 recession.
"It's really hard to compare that to normal unemployment numbers in the past," Underwood said. "The government required the businesses to close down for safety. It's not because of lack of business. None of this is happening because of an economic downturn. I want people to know that this was self-created."
The figures represent 10,007 members of the Shoals labor force who were unemployed in April. That number was 2,146 in March, according to labor statistics.
This comes at a time when the Shoals was seeing record-breaking low unemployment numbers that had dipped as low as 2.7% in November, the figures show.
Officials hope the reopening of businesses will bring the numbers back down.
"It's a shame to go from 2.7 to 15-plus, but I'm hoping it's short-lived at this point," Holt said. "Our retail's open. Our restaurants are open. Health care is open. Maybe we can make up a lot of that.
"Most of our manufacturers were continuing to work because they were all essential. I know hospitality took a huge hit," he said.
Broken down by sector, the service industry dropped from 44,800 jobs in March to 39,400 in April, according to the labor department. Manufacturing only fell from 9,100 in March to 9,000 in April.
Broken down by county, the jobless rate was 16.5% in Colbert County, compared to 3.6%t in March, and 14.6% in Lauderdale, compared to 3.1% in March.
"The curious thing is what happens when we open all the way back up," Underwood said. "We don't know what kind of damage has happened."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.