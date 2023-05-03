alert centerpiece top story Shoals Kidney Walk & Celebration set for Saturday By Kevin Taylor City Editor May 3, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Walking teams and individuals will put their best foot forward this Saturday when the annual Shoals Kidney Walk & Celebration kicks off at 8:30 a.m. at River Heritage Park. [COURTESY] Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save FLORENCE — Walking teams and individuals will put their best foot forward this Saturday when the annual Shoals Kidney Walk & Celebration kicks off at 8:30 a.m. at River Heritage Park.Proceeds raised from the walk assist kidney patients in the Shoals area and throughout north Alabama, who are in need through the foundation’s financial assistance program.The program serves low-income dialysis patients by assisting them with high utility bills, prescription medications and transportation to and from dialysis treatments.There will be food, music, vendor tables, a children’s area, door prizes as well as prizes for the top fundraising teams and individuals.Call the Shoals Kidney & Hypertension Center at 256-766-1401 for more information. Subscribe Get Unlimited Access $3 for 3 Months Subscribe Now Support local journalism reporting on your community * New Subscribers Only* Digital Subscription Only After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Anatomy Medicine The Economy Chemistry Finance Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Today's Paper View today's Print Replica Learn more about using our upgraded Print Replica here (subscription required). View daily stories Games, Puzzles and Horoscopes Comics Interactive Games and Puzzles Horoscopes Sign Up For Our Text Alerts Sign up Manage your lists Subscribe Free For Our Newsletters Sign up Manage your lists Public Information Databases Area storm shelters Alabama unemployment rates by county Restaurant Health Ratings Shoals Birth Announcements Most Read Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesCynthia Robyn RickardFormer Muscle Shoals QB Smothers transferring from NebraskaDoris BrownGilbert Court-UNA lease forces out residentsKindness speaks volumes at Brooks HighTina Blaxton SmallwoodCharles CromwellSherri Christine Melton PonderCynthia 'Cindy' Robyn RickardConstance Thomas Images Videos CommentedFlorence man accused of strangling woman with seat belt (1)Motorist runs into Clark Clock (1)Jason Isbell documentary debuts today on HBO (1)Academic coaches help students finish community college (1)Cities exploring development with a coliseum (1) Tweets from https://twitter.com/TimesDaily/lists/timesdaily Times Daily Online Poll Have the high number of mass shootings in the U.S. to date deterred you from attending large public gatherings? You voted: Yes: No: Vote View Results Back View Our E-Edition E-Editions TimesDaily Click Here
