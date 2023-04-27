RUSSELLVILLE — U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville was a frequent visitor to the Russellville City Hall when he was running for office, and now the city is seeking his assistance with the purchase of new patrol cars for Police Department.
Mayor David Grissom said the city has submitted a request for $500,000 to purchase nine patrol cars through the senator's Congressionally Directed Spending Requests, a process formerly known as congressional earmarks.
An Auburn Tigers fan, Grissom said Tuberville would stop by city hall for a visit while he was on the campaign trail in 2020. Tuberville is a former Auburn head football coach.
"We got word that he was going to offer some law enforcement earmarks," Grissom said. "It was recommended we apply for some police vehicles."
In addition to Russellville, several local law enforcement agencies are seeking funding through Tuberville's office.
According to information on Tuberville's website, the Colbert and Franklin County sheriff's departments, and Muscle Shoals, Sheffield, Tuscumbia and Russellville police departments are all seeking money for patrol vehicles.
• Colbert County Sheriff's Office — $250,000
• Franklin County Sheriff's Office — $200,000
• City of Muscle Shoals — $100,000
• City of Russellville — $500,000
• City of Sheffield — $495,000
• City of Tuscumbia — $325,000
Northwest Alabama Council of Local Governments Executive Director Keith Jones said the requests from the cities came from their mayors.
Vehicles, including police vehicles, are one of Russellville's largest expenses, Grissom said.
He said Russellville received several letters of support for the earmark. Their application was submitted March 17.
"Coach is always very supportive of law enforcement," Grissom said.
In his letter to Tuberville, Russellville Police Chief Chris Hargett said the vehicles will be a huge benefit to the department and residents of Russellville. He said the vehicles will also help retain officers, who enjoy utilizing up to date equipment.
The money would allow the city to purchase eight 2023 Dodge Durango SUV patrol vehicles and one 2023 Dodge Ram 1500 Special Service Vehicle, according to Hargett.
Colbert County Sheriff Eric Balentine said the department is seeking $250,000 to purchase five Dodge Durango SUVs.
"We're just like anybody else," the sheriff said. "Money is tight, just like it always is."
Balentine said the department is using vehicles that date back to former Sheriff Ronnie May, whose term ended in January 2015.
The sheriff said he purchased some Dodge Chargers, but one of those vehicles is waiting for equipment to be installed. The other Charger is on the road, he said.
Balentine said the sheriff's department must provide $25,000 in matching funds if their funding request is approved.
"We'll be glad to pay $25,000 for five vehicles," the sheriff said.
