Local small-business owners hope to see you in their businesses today, and you may see them on your social media pages.
As part of the national Small Business Saturday campaign, some Shoals small-business owners will be interviewed live on sites such as Facebook.
"We're going to go around Saturday morning and interview some people with small businesses," said Matthew Gourgeot, with Thryv, a local software company that is part of the endeavor. "We're also doing a tailgate party at Champy's during the Iron Bowl.
"We're trying to raise awareness in the Shoals of some of the local small businesses you can shop at instead of going onto Amazon. We'll be highlighting some small business throughout the Quad-Cities. We'll go live on social media interviewing some small businesses."
Thryv is joining several business and groups such as the Shoals Chamber of Commerce and Shoals Business Incubator in the project.
The group also shot a video promoting shopping locally in the Shoals.
In it, Heather Wright, with the Alabama Small Business Development Center, invites the public to Champy's, 120 Second St., Muscle Shoals, to watch the Iron Bowl.
"Don't stand on the sidelines," Wright says in the video. "Join us at Champy's for a tailgate party Iron Bowl Saturday, where we will celebrate small business."
Chelsea Kauchick, marketing director for the Shoals Chamber of Commerce, also is featured in the video, reminding residents, "When you choose to shop small, big things happen."
"In the spirit of giving this holiday season we want you to give back to your community by shopping local," Kauchick said.
