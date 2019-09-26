As the Shoals appears poised for a 90-degree temperature run that it never has experienced in September, the Alabama Forestry Commission has issued a fire danger advisory for the state.
Wednesday's fire alert is a more serious notice than the fire danger advisory that the state had been under, said Chris Brewer, the Alabama Forestry Commission's Lauderdale County manager.
"This is not a burn ban," Brewer said. "We're saying we're not going to issue any permits unless the state forester approves them. Our recommendation is still that no one burn until we get some rain."
He said a burn ban requires a signature from the governor, and if dry conditions remain, that is a possibility.
"Even with the smallest fires now, with just one little spark it can take off," Brewer said.
Areas of northwest Alabama received some rain when a front came through Wednesday afternoon, while other locations had none. Going into Wednesday, the Shoals had received .06 of an inch of rainfall this month. The average for September is 2.96.
Along with dry conditions, the region remains impacted by unusually high temperatures. In fact, the official high in the Shoals has reached at least 90 degrees every day in September, said Chelly Amin, meteorologist for the National Weather Service office in Huntsville.
Amin said data from the weather service's Weather Prediction Center indicates if the 90-degree streak continues through Monday, which is the last day in September, it would be the first time every September day in the Shoals reached at least 90 degrees.
Today's forecast calls for a high of 90 to 91 degrees, and the remainder of the forecast through the month calls for highs in the low to mid-90s, she said.
Like many of us, Amin has had enough of summer this year.
"I'm ready for jackets, scarves and boots," she said. "I'm ready for it to be nice and cool, and that is nowhere on the horizon.
"Looking at the 6- to 10-day temperature outlook, we're clearly well above normal and precipitation is well below normal. In the 8- to 14-day outlook, the pattern is trying to shift," she said. "There's a really big trough of low pressure out west over the Rockies. The problem is this upper high that's parked on us is so strong it's blocking everything out."
The average high for today's date is 81 degrees, according to weather service data. The average low is 58.
