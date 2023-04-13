Muscle Shoals resident Trent Stephenson, a heart transplant recipient, right, shakes hands with Sheffield Mayor Steve Stanley on Wednesday as area mayors sign a proclamation for donor awareness and to declare April as Donate Life Month. [DAN BUSEY/TIMESDAILY]
FLORENCE — Trent Stephenson said he knows what it's like to wait in hope for that call.
It was a call Stephenson received on Sept. 5 when he found out a heart donor match had been found. The donation worked, and today the Florence resident wants to increase awareness of the importance of being a donor.
On Wednesday, a group of northwest Alabama mayors gathered for a ceremony to help that effort.
Florence Mayor Andy Betterton, Sheffield Mayor Steve Stanley, Muscle Shoals Mayor Mike Lockhart and Moulton Mayor Roger Weatherwax jointly signed a proclamation for donor awareness and to declare April as Donate Life Month in their cities.
"We're so grateful that they have taken out time for their day to do this," said Stephenson, who had nine heart attacks before his donation.
Lockhart returned the thank you.
"Having known a couple of people who have actually had transplants, I'm grateful to you for raising awareness in this way," he said.
"It's great to be able to help draw attention to this issue," Stanley added.
Stephenson has become an ambassador for Legacy of Hope, which is an organ and tissue donation alliance.
Abby Litovsky, community liaison for UAB Legacy of Hope, said more than 100,000 Americans are on a donor waiting list, including 1,300 in Alabama.
"It is so wonderful to have so many mayors here to sign this proclamation," Litovsky said during the ceremony. "We're thankful to have this chance to hopefully shed a light on this need. It is incredible to have such great representation here for northwest Alabama."
Litovsky said a single donor can save eight lives through transplants of the heart, liver, intestines, pancreas, two kidneys and two lungs. She said a donor also can provide tissue and corneas.
Anyone who agrees to have a heart placed on their license automatically registers as a donor, although in the case of licensed drivers under 18, the parents or guardians make the final decision, Litovsky said.
She also encourages parents of anyone who is not an adult to sign their children up as donors.
Anyone who is not registered already can do so at legacyofhope.org, Litovsky said.
"It just takes about 2 minutes to register," she said.
