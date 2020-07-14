A Shoals physician who was known both as a good doctor and civic-minded leader died this weekend in an accident in Colorado.
Dr. Faizullah Syed died Saturday in an all-terrain vehicle accident at his Colorado ranch, according to reports.
Syed was director of Clinical Research at Shoals Primary Care, president of Syed Research Consultants, and he owned Park Place in Sheffield.
He had a good reputation not only as a doctor but as a caring person.
"He was obviously an excellent doctor," Sheffield Mayor Ian Sanford said. "I offer condolences first and foremost for his family, but also his staff, fellow physicians, Helen Keller Hospital and his friends.
"He has had a lot of impact on a lot of folks. We're certainly going to miss him in Sheffield."
Syed purchased Park Place on North Montgomery Avenue in Sheffield in 2014 from the Sheffield Housing Authority, which had purchased it in December 2011. At the time Syed purchased it, officials said he had saved it from being closed.
"He had helped us out, and I think he was going to do further things to help us out," Sanford said. "He stepped up to save it."
The mayor said he got to know Syed during the negotiation process, and it was easy to understand why he always had a good reputation.
"He was fun, very personable and had a good sense of humor," Sanford said. "He was very pleasant and an astute businessman."
Numerous people, including doctors and patients, went to Facebook to express condolences and honor Syed since learning of his death.
"I want to say how sorry I am regarding the passing of Dr. Faizullah Syed," Dr. Loren E. McCoy posted. "He was a friend, a partner and a valued colleague. I will miss him and am truly heartbroken. My heartfelt condolences go out to his family. Our community has lost a great doctor and leader."
