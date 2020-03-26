SHEFFIELD — Shoals Primary Care at 342 Cox Blvd. has announced it has started testing for the coronavirus.
In a released issued today, officials said the drive-thru testing procedure will take place from 1 to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, at the Medical Mall. Test results will be available in 2 to 3 business days.
Anyone who thinks they know of a possible candidate that needs testing should:
• Send a text to 256-627-1202 and let them know you are sending a patient.
• If the patient is coming from a medical office, a lab sheet with written symptoms should be included, as well as a patient number.
Those arriving for testing are to drive under the outside awning and notify the nurse why they are there, and give their lab sheet to the nurse.
Testing criteria include:
• The patient has recently been hospitalized;
• The patient is immuno-compromised or has co-morbidities;
• The patient is 65 years old or older;
• The patient is a health care worker;
• The patient is associated with a long-term health care facility.
